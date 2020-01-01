NEWS Justin Timberlake says 24 hour parenting is 'just not human' Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Can't Stop The Feeling!' hitmaker - who has four-year-old son Silas Randall with his wife Jessica Biel - has confessed he has spent the coronavirus pandemic lockdown "mostly commiserating" not getting a chance to have some time to himself.



Speaking to SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up, he said: "We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24 hour parenting is just not human. He gets a look ... I'm like, 'All right, cool, let's take a [20]. All right, I got you.'"



Meanwhile, Justin previously confessed he sometimes feels "inept" when his son wants his mother rather than him and admits it left him feeling "bad for a moment" before he realises each parent offers their son something different.



Writing in his new book, 'Hindsight: & All the Things I Can't See in Front of Me', he shared: "My son sometimes wants his mom; he just doesn’t want me. I can’t give him what he needs, sometimes, and he pushes me away. I’ll feel bad for a moment. I’ll feel inept. Why can’t I help him? Why doesn’t he love me? I have to remind myself that of course he loves me. But she's his mother, and that's who he wants right now."



When Silas was first born, the 'Say Something' singer and his spouse were keen to keep him out of the spotlight and "away from people", and Justin explained in his book that it felt "invigorating" to start that new chapter in his life.



He wrote: "It was important to us to choose how to share him with the world because this is a whole new era for me. It’s no longer just about me. I have a wife, a child - a family. It's terrifying. It’s invigorating. It’s more meaningful than anything I’ve ever been a part of."