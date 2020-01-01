NEWS Pink: 'People should be angry that I was able to get tested for the coronavirus and they can't' Newsdesk Share with :







Pink can understand why people are mad at her for getting her hands on a coronavirus test when so many Americans are desperate to find out if they've been infected.



The Trouble singer and her three-year-old son, Jameson, are now recovering after falling ill with COVID-19 in mid-March.



Pink went public with her diagnosis and how she was able to self-test for the virus at home last week, upsetting many fans and critics alike, who do not have access to the kits that will get them them treatment many desperately need, and she accepts people have every right to be upset - but that won't solve the problems surrounding the pandemic.



"We were able to get a test and I took that chance and I tested myself... It came back a week later, positive," Pink said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday. "I knew that that was what it was going to say.



"I think testing is really really important. It's very controversial to people that I was able to get my hands on a test... You should be angry that I can get a test and you can't, but being angry at me is not gonna help anything, it's not gonna solve the issue of the fact that you can't get your hands on a test... We should work together to try and change that.



"Tell me anybody with a sick three year old that if they could get their hands on a test wouldn't take it, and if they say that I'm calling bulls**t. The healthcare system is jacked..."



Pink also assured her pal Ellen she and her son are feeling much better now, but things were very scary at one point.



"He started with a fever March 14... and then he would have stomach pains and diarrhoea and chest pains and then a headache and then a sore throat and it was all over the place; every day was some new symptom.



"And then his fever stayed, it didn't go and then it started going up and up and up and at one point it was at 103 and I'm calling my doctor... There's only so much Tylenol (pain reliever) you wanna give a kid."



The pop star was told there was nothing that anyone could do unless Jameson started developing breathing problems.



"It was terrifying at one point and then I got sick on March 16...," she added. "I woke up in the middle of the night and I couldn't breathe... and that's when I started to get really scared... I was like, 'Of all the crazy stuff I did, this is it... This is the way it ends'."



Getting emotional on camera from her home during the TV chat, Pink added, "This is the scariest thing I've ever been through in my whole life."