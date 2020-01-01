Jessica Simpson parodies sultry 2003 Rolling Stone cover

Jessica Simpson has revisited her 2003 Rolling Stone magazine cover with a parody of the sexy Housewife of the Year shot.

The star graced the front of the publication 17 years ago, posing with a Swiffer floor cleaner while dressed in panties, a tank top and high heels, and on Wednesday (08Apr20) she took to Instagram and joked she looks "different" these days.

Posing in a hoodie and sweatpants, and holding up cleaning supplies including a Swiffer, the makeup-free singer turned fashion mogul shared the images side by side.

"Housewife of the Year looks a little different these days," Simpson captioned the shot.

The Open Book author, who has three children with former football star Eric Johnson, was married to Nick Lachey when the jaw-dropping shot was taken, and was appearing alongside the singer on U.S. TV reality series Newlyweds.

Former Mad Men star January Jones, who portrayed housewife Betty Draper on the series, also got in on the humour.

"Same vibes over here..." Jones shared in a comment.

Simpson has been self-isolating at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and has been sending uplifting messages for fans while stuck inside.

"I know people are struggling with fear, anxiety, and also with sorrowful loss," she wrote on the photo sharing site last month (Mar20). "My faith in God, knowing that with him all things are possible, has been my strength when I feel overwhelmed."