Jesy Nelson splits from Chris Hughes

Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has reportedly split from her boyfriend Chris Hughes.



According to Britain's The Sun newspaper, the Little Mix star and former Love Island contestant broke up "a couple of weeks ago".



"It was all very amicable and they're still really good friends," a source close to the pair said. "They had a chat on the phone about their relationship and both agreed that it felt like it had run its course - they're both absolutely fine."



The couple had been living separately during the nationwide lockdown amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, the 28-year-old singer said: "Chris isn't with me right now because he is in isolation with his flatmate, so I haven't seen him for a while."



Jesy and Chris, 27, had been dating since February 2019, and the U.K. reality TV star appears in Little Mix's music video for their recent single, Wasabi.



Representatives have not yet commented on the report.