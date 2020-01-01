A$AP Rocky leads tributes to late rapper Chynna

A$AP Rocky and Kehlani have paid tribute to rapper Chynna, who died on Wednesday at the age of 25.

The A$AP Mob star passed away at her home in Philadelphia, her manager John Miller told People.com. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"Chynna was deeply loved and will be sorely missed," her family said in a statement.

After news broke of Chynna's death, Rocky took to his Instagram Stories to share a picture of the young star, writing alongside it: "Rest in peace baby girl."

Kehlani added in her tribute that she'd messaged Chynna on Wednesday morning, writing: "Chynna you were f**kin hilarious bro. today was our last exchange of jokes & those i will miss the most. i can't believe it idk (I don't know) how to. i love you. so very much. my heart is officially iced (sic)."

Vince Staples was also left devastated by Chynna's death, writing on Twitter: "I don't like doing this when my people go but I think everybody needs to know that you were special. Too special for words. Stay outta trouble lil cuh (sic)."

Chynna's death comes just four months after she released her EP If I Die First. She was perhaps best known for her singles Selfie and Glen Coco, and also achieved fame as a model.