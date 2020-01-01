NEWS Andy Grammer welcomes baby daughter Newsdesk Share with :







Singer Andy Grammer is a dad again.



The Honey, I'm Good star's wife, Aijia Lise, gave birth to the couple's second daughter, Israel, on Friday.



"In the midst of a lot of bad news, Israel has lit up our house with immense joy," the couple shared with Us Weekly on Wednesday. "We are so fortunate to have had a safe and sacred midwife home birth."



Back in January, Andy revealed he was being careful about what he said around his pregnant wife because his thoughtful remarks were sending her crazy.



He admitted he was trying to help Aijia as she battled hyperemesis gravidarum - a complication that causes severe nausea - but his comments were rarely well-received.



"She was really sick and she had an IV (intravenous drip) for most of it... and now she's got a pump that's with her the whole time," the 36-year-old explained. "Someone going, 'How are you feeling?' (makes her mad). She's like, 'I threw up all day', and they're like, 'Have you tried ginger?' and I have to hold her back.



"Even me... I don't know what's going on. As a male, you hear, 'Morning sickness... I get it', but it's a whole other level."



The couple also shares daughter Louisiana, born in 2017.