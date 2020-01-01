NEWS Rebecca Black identifies as 'queer' Newsdesk Share with :







The 22-year-old singer - who shot to fame as a teenager when her song ‘Friday’ became a viral hit in 2011 - has opened up about her sexuality after recently ending a longterm relationship with an ex-girlfriend.



Rebecca says she made a “conscious decision” not to formally “come out” to the public, and whilst she’s still “in the process” of figuring out who she is, she would describe herself as “queer”.



Speaking on the ‘Dating Straight’ podcast, she said: “I made a conscious decision not to ‘come out.’ I guess people starting asking and I stopped not responding. I’m still in the process it feels like.”



And when asked how she identifies, she added: “It’s something over the past few years, I’ve been having a lot of conversations with myself and my friends and my family. To me, the word queer feels really nice. I’ve dated a lot of different types of people and I don’t really know what the future holds.



“Some days I feel more on the gay side than others. I just got out of a relationship with a girl, and that was a pretty long relationship.”



Rebecca also insists she isn’t looking for love again just yet, but notes she wouldn’t be able to date even if she wanted to because of the coronavirus pandemic.



She said: “I don’t really want to date right now, but even if I did, I have no choice. Unless I wanted to like, get on Raya and Skype date people. I don’t wanna do that.”



And the singer says she’s still on good terms with her former girlfriend, as they’re still “supporting” one another through the current health crisis.



She explained: “The thing is, with the relationship that I have just had, there wasn’t anything that went … like, I love this person so much still, so we’re very much trying to support … It’s a weird time, so we’re trying to be there for each other, but in a different way than being in a relationship.”