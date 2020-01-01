Halsey donates 100,000 masks to Los Angeles hospitals

Halsey has stepped up to help those on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis by donating 100,000 masks to various hospitals in Los Angeles.

The Without Me singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to rave about the doctors and nurses treating those with the coronavirus and explain she felt she had to do her bit to help them stay safe.

"Every single day I am in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines," she wrote. "Their determination, selflessness and empathy is the single greatest example of our capacity to love and survive as humans.

"I am beyond privileged to be self-isolating in my home, without the fear and obligation of essential work employment. Without a sick family member to care for. A child to feed. A financial crisis to navigate. So I tried to find a real way to make a difference."

She shared a photo of the boxes of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-certified, three-ply masks, sourced from a factory in Guangzhou, China, piled up before they were distributed to the medics at several hospitals, including Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and also urged her fans and followers to stay at home and follow government guidelines.

"Please continue to stay home, if you can," she added. "If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you. And I will be continuing the fight to help you get the support and resources you need."

Halsey announced she will also be donating cash to the Give Directly charity, which provides funds to families in need.