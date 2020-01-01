Future still heartbroken about young collaborator Juice WRLD's death

Future is still struggling with pal Juice WRLD's death after learning he inspired the young rapper to try codeine cocktail lean at a young age.

Juice WRLD died following an accidental overdose in December, and Future has since revealed the young star told him he first tried the potentially deadly drink, dubbed sizzurp in the rap world, after listening to his hero and mentor.

"It bothered me a lot, more than that I thought it would bother me when he told me that," Future told Rolling Stone after his friend and collaborator's death, and now he has opened up further about the tragedy in a candid new XXL interview.

"It was heartbreaking about Juice," he says. "Still to this day, I’m heartbroken... He’s a great artist. He had so much more to do.

"Me having an influence on that (Juice WRLD's love for lean), I just feel like... that is not my intention. My intention was just to be me. I’m just being me and what you get from it is what you get from it, but at the same time, I wouldn’t want no one to go through anything to harm theyself (sic) or to bring death to theyself and Juice Wrld is a touchy situation.

"I’m heartbroken by the whole thing. My heart goes out to his family, his mom."

Juice WRLD died as a result of "oxycodone and codeine toxicity".