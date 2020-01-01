NEWS Katherine Jenkins and Vera Lynn team up for We'll Meet Again charity duet Newsdesk Share with :







Katherine Jenkins and Vera Lynn have teamed up to record a new version of We'll Meet Again after Queen Elizabeth II referenced the wartime anthem in her speech addressing the Covid-19 pandemic.



Money raised by the single will go to the NHS Charities Together organisation, which supports staff and volunteers working to help Britain's National Health Service (NHS) tackle the coronavirus crisis.



Vera, who originally released the song in 1939, told The Press Association that the tune's message of optimism in the face of adversity is newly relevant as people face hardship due to the spread of the disease.



"The words 'We'll meet again' speak to the hope we should all have during these troubling times," the 103-year-old explained.



Chart sales of the original version of We'll Meet Again soared by 580 per cent after The Queen signed off her TV broadcast on Sunday by telling Brits, "We will meet again," a reference Vera enjoyed, according to her daughter, Virginia Lewis Jones.



"She (Vera) actually thought it was quite funny," Virginia told U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain. "She thinks The Queen is wonderful, which she is."



Katherine added: "It is a song of hope and Dame Vera and I sing this in honour of our superhero NHS workers and their families. They are putting themselves at risk to ensure we will meet our dearest again."



Proceeds from the track, set to be released on Saturday, will fund food deliveries, overnight stays, kits, and travel costs for NHS staff and volunteers.