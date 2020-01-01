NEWS Selena Gomez: 'President Trump has got to do better with immigration' Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez has challenged U.S. leader Donald Trump and his administration to do better with immigration.



In a rare political remark from the singer, she told the April issue of Vogue Arabia she has been appalled by what illegal immgrants have been subjected to on the border between Mexico and America.



Promoting her Netflix documentary series Living Undocumented, Selena said, "I don't claim to be an expert and I understand that there have to be rules and regulations, but we have to do better than what we are doing. We simply have to.



"I hope we can still offer the American dream. I hope we can still offer people a better life. It's so important to remember our country was formed by those who came from other countries."



Selena's hard-hitting series launched on Netflix in the U.S. last year.



Members of her family immigrated illegally to the U.S. from Mexico in the mid-1970s on the back of a truck. Her father was born in America.



"My own grandparents are immigrants and made the decision to come to the U.S.," she added. "Through their decision, I have ultimately been given the life that I have, and listening to all these stories (in Living Undocumented) made me feel incredibly blessed for the chance I had."