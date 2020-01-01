Cardi B lost five pounds in four days with mystery stomach bug

Cardi B lost five pounds in just four days while she was suffering from a mystery stomach bug earlier this month.

The Bodak Yellow star made the admission while responding to a fan who criticised her for taking up a hospital bed while other people struggling with coronavirus were turned away from medical centres.

"Ummmmmm I was literally throwing up everything I swallow and lost 5 pounds in 4 days due to stomach issues. NOT CAUSE OF THE RONA (sic)," she tweeted back. "You can still go to the hospital for other problems you kno (sic)."

Cardi is now back at home and recovering after her brief hospitalisation. However, she also told fans that she was struggling with boredom during the coronavirus lockdown, and couldn't even have sex with her Migos star husband Offset due to her monthly cycle.

"I have sex so many times, and now I'm on my period, I can't even f?**k," Cardi overshared on Instagram, according to the New York Post's gossip column Page Six. "I miss my family and I miss my friends... I've never been so alone... I just watch documentaries and watch movies."