Taylor Swift handed struggling student April Fool's Day cash

Taylor Swift has dished out another $3,000 (£2,400) to a fan in need during the coronavirus crisis.

College student Jess Buslewicz has revealed she's the latest beneficiary of the pop star's generosity.

"I've had a Tumblr account that I've had for like six years now I think, and Taylor happens to follow it," Jess told radio network MAGIC 106.7. "I wasn't on campus anymore so I couldn't do two of my campus jobs, which were babysitting and (acting as a) tour guide.

"I basically just posted that I was very anxious about the times that were to come and she luckily saw it. One day, I was sitting on the couch and I got a PayPal notification that there was $3,000 in my account!

"There's a little message with it and at the end she said, 'p.s. it may be April 1st but this is not an April Fools joke!' and without that little addendum I think I would've been a lot more nervous that it was a joke. I have a screenshot of the message and I'm definitely going to print it out when I'm back at school and put it on my wall for everyone to see."

Taylor also reached out to Jess via Tumblr in 2018 - to invite the student and her sister to a meet and greet before her show at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts after learning they were going to the show.

"She was holding my hands the entire time I was talking to her, she wouldn't stop making eye contact, she said that she loved us, and she thanked us for coming to meet her and that she was so glad we came," Jess revealed.

Taylor fan Holly Turner also received a hand-out from the singer after revealing she was worried about continuing to live in New York because of her lack of employment in a post on Tumblr.

"@taylorswift13 literally single-handedly saved my ability to stay here," the grateful youngster wrote. "I cannot even believe my eyes right now."

She attached a screenshot of a notification that $3,000 had been received from Taylor Nation, LLC, alongside the message: "Holly, You've always been there for me. I want to be there for you now. I hope this helps. Love, Taylor."