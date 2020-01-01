Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding affected by coronavirus pandemic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's wedding has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic "a little bit".

The 50-year-old singer revealed the couple has shifted plans while speaking on Ellen DeGeneres' at-home talk show, after the host suggested Jennifer had been planning to walk down the aisle "any day now".

"Any day now?! Actually, it did affect it a little bit, so we will see what happens now," she said. "Honestly, I really don't know what's going to happen now, as far as dates or anything like that. We're just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world. It's something that we'll have to wait and see in a few months, how this all pans out."

Jennifer didn't go into further details about the original date for the wedding, but it was previously reported that it had been scheduled for summer 2020.

The multi-talented star is currently on lockdown with her children, 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, and Alex and his children, Natasha, 15, and 11-year-old Ella. And despite self-isolation causing havoc with her schedule, Jennifer is enjoying having some downtime.

"I've been so on the run for the past few years that it's nice to be home," she explained. "I had planned to take a little time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance that I just finished filming a few weeks ago. So it's been nice so far.

"I don't know, if it goes on a long time - check on with me in a month or two and I might be wanting to jump off the edge of the roof over there. But right now it's making lemonade out of lemons. It's a terrible time for all of us - a weird, scary and anxious time - we don't know what's going to happen. But having a reconnection with the family, and Alex, and not having to run around so much is kind of nice too. So, (I'm) making the best of it."