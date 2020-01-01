Jeezy engaged to Jeannie Mai

Rapper Jeezy and TV host Jeannie Mai are engaged.

The Soul Survivor hitmaker, real name Jay Jenkins, popped the question to The Real co-presenter, 41, at his Los Angeles home on 27 March, after travel restrictions introduced as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak forced him to rework his romantic plan.

Mai's representative told People.com, "Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn't know is that Jay was planning to propose.

"Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor."

The couple began dating in late 2018 after meeting on the set of The Real, and made the romance red carpet official in August 2019, at a glitzy gala for Jeezy's Street Dreamz charity.

The marriage will be Mai's second, following her split from Freddy Harteis in 2017. They divorced in 2018 after 11 years as husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Jeezy, 42, was previously engaged to the mother of his young daughter Amra.

He also has two sons, Jadarius and Shyheim, from other relationships.