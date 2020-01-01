NEWS Charli XCX invites fans to help create isolation album Newsdesk Share with :







Pop star Charli XCX is giving fans the opportunity to feature on a brand new album she's creating entirely in isolation.



The Boom Clap hitmaker has been finding new ways to let her creative juices flow during her forced downtime, and now she's planning to channel that energy into a forthcoming new project, which she plans to release on 15 May (20).



"For me, staying positive goes hand-in-hand with being creative, and so that's why I've decided that I'm going to use this isolation time to make a brand new album from scratch," Charli explained in a video announcement on Monday (06Apr20).



"The nature of this album is gonna be very indicative of the times, just because I'm only gonna be able to use the tools that I have at my fingertips to create all music, all artwork, all videos, everything. In that sense, it'll be very DIY (do it yourself)."



Calling for input from her social media followers, she continued, "I'll also be reaching out to people online to collaborate with. And I'm going to keep the entire process super open so that anybody who wants to watch can.



"I'll be posting demos, I'll be posting a cappellas, text conversations with any collaborators. I'll be filming myself in the studio, I'll be doing Zoom (video) conferences to ask fans or anyone watching for opinions or ideas. I'm going to set up an email address so that fans or anyone can send me beats or references."



Tentatively titled, How I'm Feeling Now, the album will serve as the follow-up to her third studio release, 2019's Charli.



The British singer has been keeping fans entertained online during the coronavirus lockdown by staging daily Instagram Live events, featuring conversations and performances with fellow artists like Tove Lo, Christine and the Queens, Orville Peck, and Zara Larsson, as well as yoga sessions with Ashnikko and even a life drawing class with Los Angeles-based multimedia artist Lucas David.