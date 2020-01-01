NEWS Lady Gaga to join late night hosts for historic star-studded global fundraiser Newsdesk Share with :







Lady Gaga is teaming up with U.S. late night hosts Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert for a historic global broadcast to raise funds to fight the coronavirus.



The Oscar winner will serve as curator for One World: Together at Home, staged in partnership with officials from Global Citizen and the World Health Organization on 18 April (20).



The two-hour event, which will air live from each of the stars' homes, will celebrate community healthcare workers and feature comedians Fallon, Kimmel, and Colbert as hosts, with appearances from Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong, Idris Elba, Stevie Wonder, Kerry Washington, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Lizzo, J Balvin, Maluma, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Finneas.



The big digital gathering, which will air on America's NBC, ABC, and CBS networks simultaneously, will also offer educational insights into the pandemic by featuring interviews with health experts.



Donations received during the showcase will benefit the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.



The news comes along with Lady Gaga's announcement on Monday (06April20) that she has helped raise $35 million (£28 million) to help fight the deadly illness over the past week.



“We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit,” the Bad Romance hitmaker said of the upcoming event in a video call during WHO’s press briefing, adding that “it is a moment of global unity.”



While fans at home will be encouraged to donate during the telecast, she insists it is meant as a source of entertainment in difficult times and is encouraging fans to “enjoy the show that you very much deserve.”