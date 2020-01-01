NEWS Pink 'cried and prayed' during the worst days of coronavirus battle Newsdesk Share with :







Pink is keeping her fingers crossed that the worst of her coronavirus battle is over after revealing she and her son had finally tested negative for COVID-19.



The pop star stunned fans late on Friday (03Apr20), when she shared her secret health battle in a statement, before urging followers to obey self-isolation guidelines and stay at home, and over the weekend she further opened up about the scare during an Instagram Live chat, explaining she "cried and prayed" as the killer virus left her and three-year-old Jameson in a terrible place.



"I'm hoping we are out of the woods but this thing is a rollercoaster," she said. "Just when you think you are better, something else happens... Jameson has had the worst of it.



"I've kept a journal of his symptoms for the past three weeks - and mine as well. He still, three weeks later, has a 100 (degree) temperature.



"Last week I was on nebulizers. I've had asthma really bad, had it for my whole life. It got really, really scary, I'm not gonna lie.



"In the beginning, all we were hearing was, 'If you're young, this is 65 and older, all of the kids are fine'. Yes, I have asthma, but Jameson, he's three, he's perfectly fine. But he's been really, really sick and it's scary. He's been up and down and I've been on nebulizers for the first time in 30 years and that's been really scary for me... There were many nights when I've cried and I've never prayed more in my life.



The Trouble singer also confirmed that her husband, Carey Hart, and their daughter Willow, eight, have been symptom free throughout her ordeal.