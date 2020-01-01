NEWS John Taylor feels 'blessed' to be recovering from coronavirus Newsdesk Share with :







The Duran Duran bassist has revealed he tested positive for the respiratory disease last month but has since recovered and is feeling "okay".



He revealed on Facebook: "DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago.



"Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old - I like to think I am - or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 - but after a week or so of what I would describe as a 'Turbo-charged Flu', I came out of it feeling okay (sic)"



The 'Planet Earth' hitmaker admitted he "didn't mind" being placed in self-isolation because it gave him the opportunity to just focus on his recovery.



He added: "Although I must admit I didn't mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover. (sic)"

John hoped that by speaking out about his own experiences, he could ease people's fears of the disease, and he also sent his sympathies to those who have had to "deal with real loss and pain" as a result of the pandemic.



He continued: "I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn't always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.



Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans, in Italy particularly, the UK and the US, and everywhere in the world I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN."



Following his recovery, the 59-year-old musician is now focusing on work.



He ended his note: "Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John."