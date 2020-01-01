NEWS Ciara wanted to be a hairdresser Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Thinkin Bout You' hitmaker has been honing her braiding skills whilst in isolation as she admitted it was one of her "passions".



Taking to Instagram, she shared: "I used to want to own Hair Salons when I was younger. It's fair to say doing hair is still one of my passions. Mommy’s Braids #Braids. (sic)"



Meanwhile, the 34-year-old singer and her husband Russell Wilson have donated a million meals to their local foodbank, the Seattle Food LifeLine.



The 31-year-old NFL player said in a video shared to the couple's social media pages: "This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute. People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs - even in Seattle. What we've decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we're gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference."



Ciara, 34, added: We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through."



Ciara was incredibly "disappointed" after she had to postpone one of her shows in her hometown because of the coronavirus.



The 'Level Up' hitmaker said in a statement: "With the continued spread of the coronavirus throughout the U.S., as a pregnant woman, my doctors have advised me to limit travel and large group gatherings. I am disappointed I won't be able to return this month to the place where I was born, Ft. Hood Texas, and put on the amazing show we had planned. I urge everyone to be diligent in taking steps to stay healthy and safe."