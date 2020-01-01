Harry Styles relying on mum to get him through lockdown

Harry Styles is checking in with his mum and sister on FaceTime every day to help him cope while he is stuck in lockdown in Los Angeles due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sign of the Times hitmaker was due to return to his native U.K. last month ahead of a new tour, but travel chaos and social distancing measures brought in to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus have led to him spending more than two weeks in self-isolation.

Speaking over the phone to BBC Radio 2 host Dermot O'Leary last week, Harry said daily video calls with his family are helping him keep his spirits up.

"I think this is my day 17 in lockdown. I was supposed to be home a couple of weeks ago but obviously, the flying had gotten a bit strange so I'm in L.A. at the moment," the star commented, before explaining how he's speaking to his mum more than ever. "We're speaking pretty much every day. Me, her and my sister get on like a big group, FaceTime and so I check in with my family in the morning and then it's been quite nice actually (sic). I've probably been speaking to them more than I usually do."

The singer did, however, reveal that he is not totally alone in self-isolation as he has a couple of pals in quarantine with him.

"I mean I've worked here a lot, so I have like friends here and stuff, and I'm lucky enough to be quarantining with a couple of friends, we all started at the same time, with each other, which was nice," the 26-year-old explained.

Harry's European tour in support of his second solo album, Fine Line, has been postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but the pop superstar assured fans he can't wait to perform for them next year.

"I'd be starting in two weeks. I was supposed to be starting the middle of April in Birmingham, so I'd be in production rehearsals right now," he added. "The UK and Europe tour's been postponed to next year, so I'm obviously looking forward to that when it comes around time for it."