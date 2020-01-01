NEWS The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights reclaims singles crown Newsdesk Share with :







Blinding Lights by The Weeknd returns to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart, knocking Saint Jhn’s Roses to Number 2 to claim a sixth total week at the helm.



Racking up 70,000 chart sales this week, including 7.6 million streams, Blinding Lights rides the wave of the Canadian star earning his second UK Number 1 album last week with After Hours.



Meanwhile, Dua Lipa claims a Top 10 hat-trick with Physical (3), Don’t Start Now (4) and new single Break My Heart (6) following the release of her second album Future Nostalgia.



Little Mix return with 80’s-inspired single Break Up Song, which debuts at Number 9 to earn the quartet their 15th Top 10.



Elsewhere, fast-rising US rapper Lil Mosey leaps 11 places to Number 11 with Blueberry Faygo, landing just ahead of Partynextdoor & Rihanna’s Believe It - Partynextdoor’s highest ever charting song, and Rihanna’s 49th Top 40 hit.



Skepta, Chip and Young Adz score two Top 40 entries following the release of their collaborative album Insomnia: Waze lands at Number 18 and Mains at Number 32. Megan Thee Stallion rides up 19 places to 28 with Savage, her highest charting song yet.



Finally, Canadian singer/songwriter JP Saxe earns his first UK Top 40 hit with If The World Was Ending ft. Julia Michaels, climbing 3 to Number 38.