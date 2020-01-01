NEWS 5 Seconds of Summer narrowly beat Dua Lipa to UK albums top spot Newsdesk Share with :







It’s been a seriously close battle between 5 Seconds of Summer and Dua Lipa for this week’s Number 1 album; but it’s the Australian rock band who triumph at the final whistle with their new album CALM.



5SOS’s fourth album claims the top spot on this week’s Official Albums Chart with 35,000 chart sales, finishing just 550 units ahead of Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia. It’s the band’s second Number 1 in the UK after 2015’s Sounds Good Feels Good.



Dua’s Future Nostalgia – her second collection – takes the runner-up slot and a personal best following the Number 3 peak of her self-titled debut album, which also appears in this week’s Top 40, up nine places to Number 19. Future Nostalgia rings in as this week’s best seller on vinyl, securing the Number 1 spot on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart after shifting 3,000 copies on wax.



Skepta, Chip and Young Adz’s new collaborative album Insomnia (3) completes an all-new Top 3 this week. The entry marks Skepta’s third Top 10 album, Chip’s third and first in nine years, and a first for Young Adz (fourth including his work with D-Block Europe).



Rock giants Pearl Jam claim their ninth Top 10 entry with Gigaton, new at 6; Canadian singer/producer Partynextdoor enters at 7 with his third album Partymobile; Elton John’s greatest hits Diamonds rebounds nine places to 10 following his living room charity concert last Sunday.



Elsewhere, US rapper and singer Joyner Lucas enters at Number 16 with his debut album ADHD and The Gaslight Anthem’s Brian Fallon lands at Number 32 with his third solo record Local Honey.