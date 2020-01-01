John Mayer makes 'generous' donation to Montana hospital

John Mayer has made a "generous" donation to a Montana hospital to help buy ventilators amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 42-year-old singer is a part-time resident of Park County in Livingston, where the Livingston HealthCare hospital is located, and made the financial contribution to the medical centre's nonprofit offshoot - the Livingston HealthCare Foundation.

Whitney Harris, a spokesperson for the hospital, revealed that Mayer had contacted the foundation to enquire about their biggest needs while dealing with the global health crisis. And upon being told the hospital was in desperate need of ventilators, he made the donation to fund the equipment.

While not confirming the amount donated, Livingston HealthCare Foundation President Babs Brandfass said in statement: "We are incredibly grateful for his support of LHC and his dedication to the health and wellness of our community; John is one of us."

Harris added that the ventilators have been ordered and the hospital is awaiting their arrival. She also said that Gravity star John only agreed to have his name released once local newspaper The Livingston Enterprise inquired about his donation.