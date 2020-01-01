Elton John leads star-studded video salute to Britain's doctors and nurses

Elton John, Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger, Kate Winslet, and Jude Law have joined forces to salute Britain's National Health Service (NHS) doctors and nurses on the front lines of the coronavirus crisis in a new YouTube video.

Holding up placards emblazoned with the slogans #OurNHSPeople and #ThankYouNHS, the stars joined the leaders of NHS England to thank the people fighting to keep Covid-19 victims alive in hospitals and care facilities.

Elton kicked off the lovefest by stating, "You are our heroes and we salute each and every one of you. Thank you."

There were also videotaped messages from Daniel Craig, David Beckham, Kylie Minogue, Bill Nighy, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Chris Martin, Ray Winstone, Kit Harington, Robbie Williams, Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer, Benedict Cumberbatch, Luke Evans, Boy George, Ricky Gervais, Michael Caine, and Eddie Redmayne, who all shot their personal salutes from self-isolation as the pandemic continues.

The NHS England video wasn't the only salute to the hospital heroes on Thursday - millions stood at their front doors or leaned out of windows to applaud and cheer for doctors and nurses as part of the Clap for our Carers campaign.