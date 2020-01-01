NEWS Olly Murs is 'so happy' in his relationship with Amelia Tank Newsdesk Share with :







The 35-year-old singer has been romancing Amelia since last summer, and believes he’s found “the right girl” in the brunette beauty after spending “a good few years” waiting for the perfect person to come his way.



An insider said: “He hadn’t had a serious relationship for a good few years before Amelia came along because he was waiting for the right girl.



“Now he feels he has found that woman.



“He is so happy and everything is going really well.”



Olly has invited Amelia to stay with him at his home in Essex during the coronavirus pandemic - which has seen the UK government ask the public to practice social distancing and stay indoors as much as possible - and he’s now set to ask her to move in full time.



The source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “They spend all their time together so it was the natural progression for her to move in, and there is plenty of room.



“Usually they are both so busy and it can be tricky to spend a lot of time together.



“But now they are making the most of their quality time as a couple and absolutely loving it.”



Meanwhile, the ‘Dance with Me Tonight’ singer previously gushed over the 27-year-old finance industry professional - who also moonlights as a bodybuilder - over the festive period, as he said he couldn’t wait to spend Christmas with her after being single over the holiday season for four years.



He said: "I'm going to spend some time with her really, it's been amazing. I haven't had a girlfriend for four years at Christmas, it's been a bit lonely. So this year is going to be great.



"I'll be enjoying that, and spending time with my family, watching 'The Voice' when it comes out. I've had a great end of year. This is new for me.



"I had a girlfriend four years ago but this feels completely different, it feels fresh and feels new. They always say when you're always looking for something and then it comes along, this is what it's supposed to feel like.”



The pair first met at a gym in Essex after they had exchanged flirty messages on Instagram over summer 2019.