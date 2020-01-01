Dolly Parton donates $1 million to coronavirus cure research

Dolly Parton is continuing her efforts to aid in the coronavirus crisis by donating $1 million (£807,000) to help researchers find a cure for Covid-19.

The country music icon pledged the sum to medics at Nashville, Tennessee's private research school Vanderbilt University on Wednesday and urged others who are financially secure to consider doing the same.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote, "My longtime friend Dr. Naji Abumrad, who's been involved in research at Vanderbilt for many years, informed me that they were making some exciting advancements towards research of the coronavirus for a cure.

"I am making a donation of $1 million to Vanderbilt towards that research and to encourage people that can afford it to make donations."

The Jolene hitmaker signed off the note, "Keep the faith, Dolly".

Parton's act of kindness won her high praise from her famous fans, with Reese Witherspoon commenting, "Dolly, you never cease to amaze me with your generosity and your incredible spirit!!"

"Earth angel," remarked singer Kacey Musgraves, as Goldie Hawn gushed, "Angel that you are."

Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Angelina Jolie are among the stars who have also made $1 million donations to coronavirus-related causes.

In addition to the research funding, Parton is doing her bit to help comfort kids via a daily Goodnight with Dolly video, during which she reads from a series of children's books.

The 74-year-old also took a moment on Tuesday to share a message of gratitude for first responders "around the world", thanking them for sacrificing their time and putting their own health at risk to help "the folks in need at this time".

She added, "I know it's easy for us to sit home and watch you on television and feel sorry for you because (of) what you're going through, but we are at war and you're on the frontlines.

"We just want you to know we're praying for you and we appreciate you more than you can imagine."