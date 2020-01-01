NEWS Demi Lovato in a 'giant FaceTime group chat' with 30 other celebrities Newsdesk Share with :







The 'I Love Me' hitmaker has regularly been talking to a number of other stars - including the likes of Ariana Grande and Katy Perry as well as political figures such as former US president Bill Clinton - as a way to stay in contact during self-isolation, in a chat set up by Scooter Braun.



She said: "There's this giant FaceTime group chat that my manager started, Scooter [Braun], and he just called, like, 30 random celebrities. It's actually really funny because the first night that I got on, I answered the phone and it was [former President] Bill Clinton on FaceTime. He was the guest of honour. And all the sudden I see Ariana [Grande] and Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter. And every night it's somebody new."



And Demi admits she "freaked out" the most over Mark Cuevas from Netflix series, 'Love Is Blind', and is excited to find out who will join them next.



She added: "I freaked out over Mark from 'Love Is Blind'. It's just really funny because you can't really get anybody on there in the entertainment business that would be cool because everybody on that chat is in the entertainment business. So you have to get somebody on there that's a politician or from a reality show. I think we had someone from 'Tiger King' one night. It's so wild. It's like, who's gonna be next?"



Demi is currently at home self-isolating with her family and says it has made them even closer as a unit.



Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she said: "You know that saying, 'You can't choose your family'? Well, I would totally choose them. I've always known that but I came to that realisation the other day."