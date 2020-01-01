Kesha postpones tour amid coronavirus pandemic

Kesha has postponed her The High Road Tour amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The 33-year-old singer had been due to kick off the North American jaunt in Texas on 23 April, supported by special guest Big Freedia. But on Tuesday, she took to her social media pages to announce that she'd made the decision to push the dates as the health crisis continues causing havoc around the world.

"Animals, I have to accept the current situation and postpone my High Road tour. I'm sorry," she wrote on Twitter. "I take an enormous amount of pride in making my shows a safe place for anyone no matter what, so with that in mind, my team is working hard to reschedule my tour for later in the year.

"Y'all know that my live show is my absolute favourite part of making music, creating wild, beautiful memories and singing, dancing, crying and losing my mind onstage with all of u. I'm sad that I wont see you as soon as I had hoped, but it's more important that we all keep each other safe."

She concluded her posts by writing: "I love u all and hope u all stay healthy and well... In the mean time I'll share as many happy stupid pictures and videos that will hopefully be mildly entertaining."

Kesha is the latest star to postpone or cancel tour dates amid the pandemic, which has caused restrictions to be placed on social gatherings in a bid to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus.