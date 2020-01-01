Finneas serves up stern message to fans ignoring stay-at-home orders

Finneas turned his Fader Fort digital festival performance into a public service announcement on Tuesday by begging fans to stay home during the coronavirus crisis.

Billie Eilish's brother performed I Don't Miss You at All from his home studio towards the end of the first day of the 18-hour digital event and then offered up a stern message to fans who are still ignoring stay-at-home guidelines.

"If it is at all possible for you to do so with your current job, please, please, please stay home and know that the sooner everybody gets on board with this and self isolates and social distances, the sooner we can get everything going again," he said. "I heard a terrifying statistic that if everyone, except essential personnel..., social distanced, we'd know who has it (Covid-19) and who doesn't in something like 15 days, and that's all it would take.

"There are flaws in that but I think the main point in all of this is, it's so, so, so important for the health of everybody in this country and around the world for us all to understand it's not about how it impacts us; it's about how it impacts everybody, so I urge you all to take this as seriously as you possibly can. Stay at home."

The first day of the Fader Fort festival also featured live at-home performances by Noah Cyrus, Hanson, and Little Dragon, archived showcases, videos, and tutorials on meditation and cooking.

A second day will kick off on Wednesday morning.