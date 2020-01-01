NEWS Selena Gomez is listening to her ex-boyfriend's song to help her through isolation Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Lose You To Love Me' hitmaker was sharing her favourite tracks with her fans on her Instagram account, when she mentioned she had been listening to The Weeknd's track 'Snowchild'.



Sharing more of the media she was consuming to "keep her positive and help pass the time", she also noted on her playlist songs by the likes of JP Saxe, Lauren Daigle, Kari Jobe, and Roddy Ricch.



Selena - who split from The Weeknd in 2017 after around 10 months together - also shared her favourite books to read as well as her favourite movies.



When the pair split, a source claimed they found it difficult being apart from one another when he was on tour.



A source said: "She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship. It's been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn't easy on them."



During their relationship, Selena always saw The Weeknd - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - as her best friend as well as her boyfriend and praised him for "adding" to her life.



She shared: "I don't depend on one area of my life to make me happy. It's really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I've wanted to be in a strong head space for years, and I really wasn't. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I'd feel insecure. You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense. I'm lucky because he's more of a best friend than anything else."