NEWS Drake is set to release new track 'Toosie Slide' on April 2







The Toronto rapper gave fans a taste of what to expect from his hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2018 LP 'Scorpion' by unleashing the tracks 'When to Say When' and 'Chicago Freestyle' on SoundCloud earlier this month, along with one music video for both songs, and he also released the song 'War'.



And now he's announced 'Toosie Slide' will arrive later this week, which has become a viral dance challenge on video sharing platform TikTok.



The new tune - which looks to be a standalone release - was tentatively titled 'Slide' when it featured on influencer Toosie's page on the app.



Now, Drake has given the song an official release date.



He wrote alongside the artwork on Instagram: "THURSDAY @ MIDNIGHT @toosie @ozmusique (sic)"



The 'God's Plan' hitmaker rapped about fatherhood and his Billboard chart records on 'When to Say When', mentioning the mother of his two-year-old son, Adonis, Sophie Brussaux.



On one verse, he spits: "Ayy, 33 years, I gave that to the game/ 33 mill, I save that for the ring/ 500 weeks, I fill the charts with my pain ... Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is... (sic)"



Whilst on 'Chicago Freestyle' - which borrows lyrics from Eminem's 2002 hit 'Superman' - he raps: "Area code in my phone, what numbers do I still have?/ Who do I know from the past?/Hit one, she say she got a man/ Hit another one it goes green. Must've changed phones on the team."



Back in December, Drake announced he was "finishing up" his new album.



Whilst performing as a special guest to DaBaby at his home city's REBEL nightclub, he congratulated the 'Suge' hitmaker on his success, and gave fans an update on the progress of his long-awaited record, which he promised to release this year.



He said: "Look, we don't say this to each other enough as rappers, but I wanted to say congratulations.

"You killin' this s***."



After sharing a hug with the hip-hop star, the 'In My Feelings' hitmaker told the crowd: "I love you with all my heart.

"I'mma go back to the crib and try to finish this album up so we can turn up 2020."



Last August, the 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker surprised fans by dropping a 'Care Package' compilation album, featuring unreleased tracks.



The surprise project included fan-favourite tracks such as 'Can I' - which was leaked around the time 'Views' came out - 'Girls Love Beyonce', and 'Paris Morton Music'.



Plus features from J. Cole, James Fauntleroy and Rick Ross.



The record came just a few months after the 33-year-old superstar - whose real name is Aubrey Graham - re-released his 2009 album 'So Far Gone', finally making the 10-year-old project available to stream on all platforms.