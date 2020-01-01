NEWS Paloma Faith having to diet during lockdown as she breaks from filming Newsdesk Share with :







Whilst most people are chucking out their diets as they face the extended period of time in their homes, the 38-year-old singer is being forced to continue with her diet as she was in the midst of filming the new series of US show 'Pennyworth' - in which she plays Bet Sykes - when the coronavirus pandemic halted production.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, she shared: "People are saying, 'Sack the diet.' The reason why I can't sack it - because I agree with you, if I was a normal person I would - the reason is because I've filmed half the series of a TV show and we have to go and film the other half of the series. So I can't just suddenly be [huge]."



And the 'Only Love Can Hurt Like This' singer recently confessed she has "learnt to love" her "not so nice" alter ego in the show.



She admitted: "It's going really well. I think people are relatively scared of my character. It's nice to be somebody else ... I'm completely immersed in playing another person called Bet Sykes who's not that nice but I'm kind of in my weird, sadistic way, learning to love her too. I kind of love this horrible person as well, I'm finding new answers in her horrific personality."



Meanwhile, Paloma previously revealed she wants to release her new album in 2020, a follow-up to 2017's chart topping 'The Architect'.



She said: "Hopefully, the album's next year. Trying to finish it. I was trying to finish it before starting the filming but it looks unlikely."