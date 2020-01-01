NEWS Hayley Williams using self-isolation to learn important life skills Newsdesk Share with :







The 31-year-old singer has been on the road since she left home at 16 to tour as a member of Paramore, and as a result, never learned life skills such as how to plan meals, stock her fridge, and live on her own terms.



But now she’s stuck in her house as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, she’s using that time to work on the domestic skills she never learned as a teenager.



When asked about her home routine, she said: “Every day is a little bit different. So today, not bad. I also had a therapy session on the phone and baked.



“I mean, one day I’ll kind of be a little bit existential and down and then the next day I’m kind of like, ‘Oh, this time is asking me to slow down and be, give the world a break.’ And I’ve been both directions.



“I left home at 16 to tour, and a lot of the life skills that some of my friends had, going to college and fending for themselves at an earlier age than me, I’m learning now,” the star said. “I’m learning to meal plan and how to stock the fridge correctly. And it’s just so funny that that’s a skill that I’ve never acquired. But I’m working at it now and I’m encouraged.”



The ‘Simmer’ hitmaker also said learning how to live without being “handed” a schedule has been a challenge, as she was always told exactly how her days would unfold whilst on tour.



She added: “I’m really learning just how to not have a schedule that’s handed to me every morning. On the road, we get slipped a sheet of paper under our hotel room door or it’s posted in the front of the bus and it’s like, ‘You’re going to do this at this time. Be ready by this time, soundcheck here.’ ”



And whilst Hayley does use social media to keep in touch with her friends as she can’t go out to see them, she insisted she is trying to limit the time she spends on the platforms in order to keep her mental health in check.



Speaking to Zane Lowe for Apple Music, she said: “I’m trying to stay off social media as much as I can. It fascinates me how much we’re such animals and we need the routines and the things to go on, and the sun to come up and go down, and to be able to feed off of each other. I’m part comforted and saddened by it because I feel like it’s just easy to see how lonely we all get when we’re all in this situation together.”