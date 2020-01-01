Sam Smith delaying and renaming To Die For album

Sam Smith is pressing pause on plans to release a new album this summer (20) because the chosen title and timing of its launch "doesn't feel right".

The Stay with Me hitmaker has been gearing up to unveil To Die For, the follow-up to 2017's The Thrill of It All, and initially told fans it was set to drop in May, before pushing it back to June.

However, on Monday (30Mar20), Smith revealed the project was being reworked and renamed, suggesting the decision was in response to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The singer shared a note addressing the change of plans on Instagram, although it did not directly reference the COVID-19 outbreak, which has forced people worldwide into self-isolation to try and slow the spread of the illness.

"To my wonderful fans, I want to send love and strength to everyone who has been affected by this situation," the Brit began. "I hope you are all alright during this incredibly weird, upsetting and unprecedented time.

"I have done a lot of thinking the last few weeks and feel that the title of my album and imminent release doesn't feel right, so I have come to the decision to continue working on the album and make some important changes and additions," Smith continued.

"I will be renaming my album and pushing back the release date - both of which are to be confirmed at this time."

The soul star went on to assure fans "there will be an album this year", adding, "But until then I am still going to bring out some new music over the next few months, which I'm incredibly excited about.

"Thank you for always being by my side and for your understanding and patience. I always want to do right by you. Always."

Smith is the latest artist to reconsider releasing a new album during the health crisis - Alicia Keys, Haim, and Lady Gaga have all recently made similar decisions about their upcoming projects.