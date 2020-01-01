Offset shuts down cheating allegations

Rapper Offset has called for an end to the "negative energy" directed at his family after shutting down rumours suggesting he's been cheating on his superstar wife Cardi B.

The Migos star was called out on Saturday (28Mar20) after he was caught quickly trying to hide his phone from Cardi when she walked in on his livestreamed video game session at their Georgia home.

In the footage, he unsuccessfully attempts to slide his cell into his pocket when he hears the Bodak Yellow hitmaker enter the room, before resorting to hiding the device by his side, and only retrieving it after Cardi leaves.

The shady behaviour led some social media users to question his actions and wonder whether Offset was being unfaithful again, more than two years after a cheating and sex tape scandal almost cost him his relationship with Cardi, the mother of his baby daughter Kulture, born in July, 2018.

However, the 28 year old, who is self-isolating with his family during the global coronavirus pandemic, has since fired back at the rumours in an Instagram Live post, insisting gossips are trying to ruin his happy home life.

"I know y'all making something out of nothing out of that stream when I was playing the game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell y'all say (sic)...," he began.

Referring to the current health crisis, he continued: "We got so much negativity energy out here in the air, sickness. Don't bring none of that negativity to my family. We chilling, man. We ain't in y'all way. Everything positive. We got investments and big moves coming. Y'all just making something out of nothing. That ain't 'bout nothing. I don't be doing no negative nothing (sic)."

Cardi has yet to comment on the incident. The couple secretly wed in September, 2017.