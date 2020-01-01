NEWS Rita Wilson calls herself a 'Covid-19 survivor' as she celebrates the beauty of life Newsdesk Share with :







Rita Wilson labelled herself a "Covid-19 survivor" as she took to Instagram on Sunday to celebrate the "beauty of life".



The actress tested positive for the coronavirus alongside husband Tom Hanks in Australia earlier this month, but the pair are now back home in Los Angeles and practising social distancing.



As they acclimatised back into normal life, Rita marked the importance of the date, 29 March, in a lengthy Instagram post.



"This date, March 29, represents a time of great happiness. I was on Broadway starring with Larry David in his play Fish In The Dark before finding out I had been diagnosed with breast cancer," she began. "March 29 also marks five years of being cancer free after having had a bilateral mastectomy... One year ago on March 29, I was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, a street, that as a child, I’d walk on and read all the names of the stars I admired, never believing one day my name would be on one of those stars. And one year ago today, I released my fourth album, Halfway to Home.



"All of this would not be possible without good health. So, today, March 29, I am celebrating the beauty of this life, the blessings God has given, and my continued good health, even now as a Covid-19 survivor. Please take a moment today to acknowledge the amazing creation your bodies are and to thank it for doing so much."



She continued: "I am so thankful for my health, for the doctors, nurses, friends and family who got me through that time. You, online friends, also need to be thanked because your prayers and optimism were felt deeply. And, so thankful for the blessings God has bestowed on me, then and now."



Rita and Tom were briefly hospitalised for treatment for the illness in Australia, before going into quarantine in a local rental property. After returning home to Los Angeles on Friday, Tom, 63, took to Twitter to tell fans the pair were "home now and social distancing" amid the global health crisis.