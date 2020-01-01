NEWS Dua Lipa candidly discusses sexism in the music industry Newsdesk Share with :







Dua Lipa has openly spoken about her experiences of sexism in the music industry.



In a new interview with Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper, the 24-year-old candidly took on the topic of gender disparity in the entertainment business and used the way in which photographers go about trying to snap images of young female singers as opposed to their male peers as an example.



"There is a lot less scrutiny of male popstars," she said. "Maybe we're more fun to write about? I don't know, but the way women are described compared to men, it's, like, she is wearing shorts? 'She puts on a leggy display!' I just feel I'm here because I do music, but when people write articles like that about me, it takes it away from my talent and makes me a thing. An object. People like to just objectify women."



Dua has also found herself at the centre of backlash from fans at various points in her career, such as when she was seen leaving a strip club following the Grammy Awards earlier this year sparking a #dualipaisoverparty trend on Twitter.



Reflecting on the so-called "cancel culture", the New Rules star mused: "You know, artists are people, and we learn from mistakes and apologise when it's due. But, also, if I stand by my actions, I just won't comment. I never do anything to be mean or degrading.



"Everything has a good intention, and if things get taken a wrong way, I'll apologise. But I can't live my life being scared in case someone tries to cancel me for something silly."