Mariah Carey celebrates 50th birthday alongside her children

Mariah Carey still thinks of herself as "eternally 12", despite turning 50 on Friday.

The We Belong Together star, who famously refers to birthdays as "anniversaries", told fans in a post on Instagram on Sunday that she'd marked her big day alongside her eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe.

Sharing three snaps of herself blowing out "12" number candles on a chocolate cake with her children in the background, Mariah wrote: "Spent 3.27 at home with my family and virtually with fans and friends from all over the world. Thank you for all the love #eternally12."

The diva had already shared a picture of herself kicking off her birthday celebrations in her home studio for a recording session, while stars including Britney Spears paid tribute to the music superstar on her big day.

Despite being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, Mariah still managed to have an enjoyable and eventful birthday weekend, which concluded with her performing on The iHeart Living Room Concert for America on Sunday night, hosted by Elton John.

She performed her classic tune Always Be My Baby to conclude the evening, after which Elton told viewers: "Let me tell you what's going to keep us together: all the goodness that's still happening in the world. We hope this bit of entertainment can feed and fuel your soul."

Other performers included Billie Eilish, Alicia Keys, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Lizzo.