Ronan Keating is a dad of five

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have welcomed their second child together.



New mum Storm, 38, took to Instagram on Sunday to upload a black-and-white snap taken shortly after daughter Coco Knox was born.



"A beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp," she penned. "Thank you so much for taking such great care of us Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl."



Boyzone star Ronan, 43, also posted the snap on his account, writing in the caption: "Hello world. Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating.



"Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating."



Ronan and Storm announced they were expecting their second child together last November. The pair is already parents to son Cooper, two.



The singer also shares son Jack and daughters Missy and Ali with ex-wife Yvonne Connolly, to whom he was married from 1998 to 2015.