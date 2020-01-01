Miranda Lambert's anxiety has been 'through the roof' amid coronavirus lockdown

Miranda Lambert has been battling anxiety amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The country music star is self-isolating with her husband Brendan McLoughlin, and in a new Instagram post, told fans that she's having a tough time adjusting to the situation.

"I haven't really known what to say on social media during all this. I'm not great at socials anyway and a time like this makes it that much more difficult for me to figure out how to be," she began. "Tuesday of this week is when I finally realised I could unpack. For the next few months for me there are no shows, no sound checks, no bus calls, no flights. Just home. Once I processed it, I actually got a feeling of peace even though, like all of us, my anxiety about the state of the world right now is still through the roof."

The Gunpowder & Lead singer went on to reveal she's channelling her anxiety into projects and activities around the home, but confessed, "organisation is not my fav (favourite)".

"Ive (sic) been having some pretty cool virtual happy hours with friends and family. Brendan and I have been cooking, cleaning, working out (some virtual classes but not enough @b.w.fitness @willowpilatesstudio) spending time with dogs and horses and just being together quietly," Miranda continued.

And thrilling fans with news she's working on writing new music, the 36-year-old added: "Well besides the country music constantly coming through the speakers. I have written a few songs for the first time in a year. And text writing a cowgirl song with @ronniedunn (such a fan girl of (Brooks and Dunn) B&D)."

The star is among the many people worldwide following World Health Organization officials' advice to stay indoors and practice social distancing amid the global health crisis.