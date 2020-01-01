NEWS Tom Grennan offers helping hand in times of trouble Newsdesk Share with :







Local musician and Bedfordshire Honorary Tom Grennan has joined forces with Bedford Kindness to help the community and deliver supplies to those who need them.



At the University of Bedfordshire’s July graduations in 2019, Tom joined the graduating class and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Arts in recognition of his outstanding services to the music industry.



The ‘Found What I’ve Been Looking For’ singer was born and raised in Bedford, and has returned home to offer a helping hand during the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.



On his Twitter, he wrote: “I’m back in the Bedford area now and here to help with anything. I’ve joined up with Bedford Kindness to support the elderly, isolated and vulnerable in my local area. Please give them a shout on Facebook if you need my help. Stay safe.”



Tom said: “Bedford is my home and I wanted to make sure that whilst I was here, I was doing what I could to help and support my local community during this time.



“I’ve been volunteering with Bedford Kindness, helping people in the local area, and donating to Bedford Foodbank.



“I just want to make a difference and help where I can.”



Sarah Broughton, Project Manager at the Bedford Foodbank, said: “Demand is really high at the moment, as you would imagine, but people are still being generous and donating.



“The shelves in shops aren’t that full, and in turn we’re short of the things you would expect. But the community has really pulled together.



“The thing that we all have in common is we all have to eat, and it’s important that we’re putting food on people’s tables.



“It’s great that people like Tom, and everyone, want to help the foodbank and promote the work that we do.”



To find out how to donate to or receive help from Bedford Foodbank, visit their website: www.bedford.foodbank.org.uk