Maren Morris needed emergency C-section to deliver son safely

New mum Maren Morris had to undergo an emergency Caesarean section to welcome her son after spending 30 hours in labour.

The country star, who is married to fellow musician Ryan Hurd, gave birth to a baby boy named Hayes Andrew on Monday (23Mar20), and on Friday, the singer gave fans a little more insight into her tough delivery, from which she is still recovering.

"30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section...," Maren captioned a sweet snap of her son being cradled by his dad.

"Not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool's errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely."

The Girl hitmaker went on to reflect on having her first child in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic, admitting she is just thankful she and her baby are healthy and happy.

"Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are," Maren continued.

"Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that's eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene."

Maren concluded her lengthy post with a few words of gratitude for her medical team and for her fellow mums.

"The admiration we have for the doctors, nurses + healthcare professionals that took care of Hayes & me (sic) during our stay cannot be measured in this post," she wrote. "They risked their health every day to make sure ours was okay. I can't think of anything more selfless than that.

"Ultimately, I can't thank every single mother enough for going through what you've gone through because I had NO idea how hard it could be, and I'm a measly 4 days in," she added. "The world is changing before our eyes and so am I. That's been a peaceful thing to cling to during these uncertain times. Thinking of you all."