Perrie Edwards finding coronavirus lockdown 'refreshing' after years of non-stop work

Perrie Edwards is finding the coronavirus lockdown somewhat "refreshing" after working non-stop for years on end.

In a chat with the BBC about Little Mix's new track Break Up Song, which dropped on Thursday night, the singer also reflected on how she's coping during the global health crisis - which has seen millions of people around the world self-isolate and quarantine themselves in a bid to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Asked how it feels not to know what she's doing tomorrow, Perrie replied: "It's a bittersweet situation. It's quite refreshing but it's also quite daunting because I'm used to having my life planned out for me. But it is quite nice not to think about work for a little while."

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Little Mix's TV show The Search has been postponed, and Perrie admitted she has "no idea" what's going to happen with the girls' plans to tour and promote their upcoming sixth studio album.

"I'm praying and hoping that our tour is going to happen. But I'm also putting things into perspective," the 26-year-old said. "It sucks for us but it's a global pandemic, so we're just going to go with the flow and do what we can to keep our fans happy whilst quarantining and figure it out after."

Perrie has been isolating in London alongside boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and to keep herself busy, has been doing some knitting.

"Like a grandma, I've knitted a blanket - and it's come in really handy, actually," she laughed.