Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber join stars donating meals to families in need

Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber are among the stars helping support restaurants through the DoorDash takeaway service's #OpenForDelivery initiative.

As officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) and governments urge people to stay indoors and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, the campaign aims to let people know that restaurants are still open for delivery and desperately need business.

Accordingly, the Cool for the Summer singer took to Instagram to share her support, writing: "Doing my part for our world, want to join me and @doordash?

"I'm joining the #DoYourPartChallenge, thank you to @oliviaobrien for the nomination. I will be sending meals to families in need to support them during this challenging time. Comment below to show me how you're helping in your local communities! I'm challenging @scooterbraun, @arianagrande, @justinbieber and @haileybieber next!! #OpenForDelivery."

The 27-year-old added: "P.s. - if ordering food through a delivery service PLEASE select the leave at door option, wash your hands after grabbing the order for at least 20-40 seconds, and wipe down the packaging and surfaces that it touches."

Justin, 26, and his wife, 23-year-old model Hailey, have also pledged their support to the initiative, along with stars including Jamie Lynn Spears and Mark Cuban.

Food Orders can be placed via the official DoorDash website.