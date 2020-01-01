NEWS Biffy Clyro delay the release of upcoming album 'A Celebration Of Endings’ Newsdesk Share with :







The Scottish rockers were set to release their hotly-anticipated follow-up to 2016's 'Ellipsis' on May 15, but they've admitted that due to "all of the turmoil and anxiety” during the coronavirus pandemic, they decided it was best to push it back to August 14, as it would’ve felt "wrong" to put the new tunes out in the current climate.



In a statement, they said: “With all of the turmoil and anxiety that the coronavirus situation is causing everyone’s lives, we decided that it would have felt wrong to have continued with our original release plan."



Simon Neil and co added that they realise the news won't go down well with some fans, but they believes it's for the best.



They added: “Music is of course important, but there are bigger issues at stake right now.



"We know that many of you will be as disappointed as we are, but we feel this is the right thing to do.”



Biffy have gone back to their heavier roots for their ninth LP, after doing their acoustic MTV Unplugged shows and record in 2018 made them realise how much they missed their full-throttle sound.



Simon said recently: “Well, it’s Biffy 2020, mother****ers!



“This is a record that only our band could make, I think.



"After doing the 'Unplugged' album, we realised we weren’t at that stage yet as a band.



"We loved doing the 'Unplugged' tour, but I think if anything it made us fall in love with noise again."



Meanwhile, Simon will be performing on Facebook Live for their fans at 6pm (BST).



The 'Wolves of Winter' hitmakers are due to hit the road in September and October for a UK and Ireland tour.