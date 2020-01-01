Bruno Mars donates $1 million to support Las Vegas employees during coronavirus lockdown

Bruno Mars has become the latest star to donate $1 million (£820,000) to coronavirus relief.

The Uptown Funk star announced his donation on Thursday, revealing he had given the money to The MGM Resorts Foundation's Employee Emergency Grant Fund & Children's Medical Support Fund, which helps MGM employees and their immediate families with short-term assistance during unexpected hardships and emergencies.

"The people at MGM have given Bruno Mars the rare opportunity to be able to continuously gig while he’s in the creative process of working on his next album," a representative for Mars said in a statement. "With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible in hopes that we’ll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon."

The singer has a multi-year residency at The Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, and was due to perform on selected dates across March and April.

"We consider Bruno Mars as part of the MGM family and appreciate what he is doing to help our employees and their families during these uncertain times," MGM Resorts International CEO Bill Hornbuckle added.

Angelina Jolie, Ryan Reynolds, and Arnold Schwarzenegger have also handed out millions to help those feeding hungry children and groups seeking out medical supplies for doctors and nurses on the front lines.