BTS postpone North American tour due to coronavirus pandemic

K-pop stars BTS are rescheduling their upcoming North American tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Boy With Luv hitmakers were due to start the 37-date Map of the Soul Tour on 25 and 26 April, with a two-night stint at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, and conclude with performances at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois on 5 and 6 June.

However, after axing the first few stops in their native South Korea, which were set to open the jaunt, the group have also put the U.S. dates on hold due to the pandemic.

Tickets will be honoured for the new dates, which have yet to be announced, the group's agency Big Hit Entertainment confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Black Swan singers' dates in Europe, beginning in July, remain on schedule, despite numerous big-name acts and major music festivals, including Glastonbury and Isle of Wight Festival, cancelling events around the same time.

The current dates mean the trek will kick off at London's Twickenham rugby stadium on 3 July.

Many concert tours have been postponed due to the pandemic, with Camila Cabello and Dua Lipa announcing this week that their treks were being delayed.