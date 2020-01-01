NEWS Julie Andrews reminded of World War II unity amid coronavirus crisis Newsdesk Share with :







Julie Andrews has found a silver lining in among all the coronavirus gloom, insisting the pandemic is really bringing people together.



The Sound of Music and Mary Poppins star claims all the kindness and grace being shown by people on lockdown, due to the deadly virus, reminds her of growing up during World War II, when people cared about each other.



"There's just so much out there at the moment and people being so wonderful and bonding," Andrews told Good Morning America. "This is so much, to me, World War II in a way. I'm very much reminded of that because I was around at that time, believe it or not.



"The sense of unity that it provides and the way people do bond and get together is just phenomenal."



The iconic actress offered a message of hope to viewers, encouraging them to stay connected amid social distancing.



"I send my fondest love to everyone," Andrews added. "Stay safe. Follow the rules. Be compassionate and kind if you can, which... I think everybody is. Keep in touch, reach out. Find the way you can reach out, which is what I'm doing as much as possible."



The 84 year old confessed that the worst thing about her lockdown is the food.



"I overeat, I'm afraid," she joked. "A lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are going on at this house. And cups of tea!"