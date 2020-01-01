Harry Styles has a burst of songwriting inspiration while self-isolating

Harry Styles has devoted himself to creating new music while on lock down at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The One Direction star has been enjoying his downtime after a tour to promote his new album, Fine Line, was shut down earlier this month (Mar20), and now he's focusing on playing all his instruments and penning new tracks.

"I've been writing so much," he told Zane Lowe on his Beats 1 radio show over FaceTime on Thursday (26Mar20). "I think you just naturally, if you're in this kind of situation, you find yourself just at instruments so much. You know?"

The singer admits he's now realising he wasn't as dedicated to his craft as he could have been in the past.

"To be honest, I'm doing some of the stuff that I should be doing more often anyway; probably I should be playing the piano more," he added "I should be playing the guitar more. I should be writing poems and lyrics more. So I've been doing a lot of that."

While the 26 year old is disappointed his tour is no longer going ahead, he understands there are more important concerns.

"We were hitting the road in a couple of weeks," he shared. "Well, it's kind of one of those things where it's obviously disappointing, you get ready to play shows, but ultimately it's not the most important thing."